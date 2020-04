A suspect is in custody after an early-morning shooting in Reno.

It happened Friday, April 3, 2020 around 8 a.m. near Montello Street and Castle Way.

Reno Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested in the area of U.S. 395 and Clear Acre Lane.

Officers did not release any other information about the suspect or victim.

