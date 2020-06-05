Suspect arrested in ATM thefts across Northern Nevada

Reno Police have made an arrest in an ongoing theft investigation, in which the suspect used stolen vehicles, trailers, and tractors to break into ATMs across Northern Nevada.

Shane Ryan, 44, of Reno was arrested May 29, 2020 for two outstanding felony warrants.

Investigators with the Repeat Offender Program (ROP) identified Ryan as the suspect in the thefts and had been monitoring him for several months.

The thefts date back to December 2019. Investigators say there were four thefts or attempted thefts in the Reno-Sparks area and one theft in Dayton. In two of the cases the suspect got away with the ATM and successfully retrieved the money out of the machines. The amount of money was not disclosed, due to the ongoing investigation.

While he was being monitored, authorities say Ryan traveled through Reno, Sparks, Carson City, and Douglas County and cased out several banks, car lots, and construction companies.

Ryan was also seen driving numerous stolen vehicles during the course of the investigation.

The ROP witnessed Ryan evade Sparks Police when they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, and said he reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and was passing vehicles on the right side of the highway to get away.

On Thursday June 4, 2020 Ryan was charged for the crimes committed throughout the investigation, including the following felony crimes:

-Attempted theft, $3,500 or greater x3

-Theft, $3,500 or greater x2

-Grand Larceny of auto x16

-Destruction of property $5,000 or greater x5

-Grand Larceny x6

-possession of firearm by a prohibited person

-Arson 2nd degree

