Sun Valley Pool to remain closed all summer

Summer is just around the corner and there's nothing more synonymous of summertime fun than swimming in the pool.

It's something Susan Severt, vice chair of the Sun Valley General Improvement District says opening the Sun Valley Pool is something she looks forward to every year. For the past 38 years, it has drawn families and kids from all over.

But this year, there's something missing at the pool. Where normally you would hear laughter, splashing, and the occasional blow of a lifeguard's whistle, this year you'll only hear the sound of the wind blowing.

And the silence will be there for the rest of the summer.

"It was one of the most painful decisions I've ever had to make," Severt said.

COVID-19 concerns and restrictions were the driving force behind that decision, according to Severt.

"You know, obviously, it's hard for us to beat the restrictions that is put in place for the COVID response. So it's a real sad, sad time for us."

But the SVGID board also faced another problem. They didn't have enough people apply to be lifeguards.

"You know, there aren't as many teenagers that work anymore," Severt said. "I mean that's just a cultural shift. And we've heard stories that some parents don't want their kids to work. And there's a safety issue also you know people are very aware of their health now."

That also means one less place in our area that will offer swim lessons this year. But where life gives you lemons, you have to make lemonade. Severt says they will use this time to make much needed repairs and upgrades to the pool.

"We're going to use that recreational money that the Sun Valley citizens give us, monthly, and we're going to hopefully open in a lot better place next year," Severt said.

It's another blow to a year already filled with challenges. But the hope is once the repairs are made, they will be able to return better than ever and once again give families a place to build memories.