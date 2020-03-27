Stuff A Bus collects items for seniors

Normally Stuff A Bus would be held in May but the City of Reno and RTC have moved the donation drive up in order to help seniors in the community who are in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"We're getting more and more calls everyday and the needs out in our community are tremendous," Reno City Councilwoman Neoma Jardon said.

To maintain social distancing and limit contact as much as possible, the donation turned into a drive thru. People simply had to drive their cars to the Reno and Sparks locations and drop off items. Drivers did not need to leave their cars because volunteers grab everything for them.

The city plans to begin distributing the items to those in need beginning on March 30. If you are a senior in need you can call 775-393-4166 or email stuffabus@reno.gov. The same email address and phone number can also be used for those wishing to donate but could not make it to the drive.

"Our seniors are really thankful to our community rising to the occasion," Jardon said.

