Study finds Americans trust Fauci more than Trump and Governors

A new study reveals that most Americans trust doctor Anthony Fauci more than anyone else when it comes to the coronavirus.

45% of participants surveyed said they rely on Fauci, the longtime Head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for information regarding the pandemic.

35% said they rely on their own Governor. And 20% of participants said they rely on President Donald Trump.

Fauci is one of trump's key advisors on the white house coronavirus task force.

He joined NIH in 1968 and has been the director since 1984.

Fauci has advised every American president since Ronald Reagan.

The study released Wednesday was conducted by the University of Southern California's Annenberg school for communication and journalism and the Internet Advertising Bureau.