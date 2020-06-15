Students encouraged to use "SafeVoice" this summer

The App is downloaded on a student’s phone and is designed to report issues at school like bullying, vandalism, or an impending threat.

But both state and local counselors and safety specialists say now students are reporting human trafficking, child abuse and suicide to the App.

Officials say they encourage students to reach out even during the summertime.

Statewide “SafeVoice” has received between 100 and 200 tips over the last couple of months.

Washoe County School District alone has received about 75 tips. Four of those calls have reported some type of child abuse.

“We really encourage people to remember what an important resource this is for our Nevada youth,” says Katherine Loudon, Washoe County School District Counseling Services Administrator. And that they can report suicide, self-harm, and drug abuse. Often, we hear about cyber-bullying or something that his going on they need dialogue for,” she says.

Dr. Charles Russo, Department of Education School Safety Coordinator says parents might want to consider downloading the App to their phones as well.

He says the App has proven a real lifesaver when one student relayed to another student about harming himself.

The second student alerted authorities with the help of “SafeVoice.”

“The student followed through to their threat,” says Dr. Russo. “It was fortunate law enforcement was able to do a welfare check, ultimately get that individual to the hospital. And get them the help that they needed. And to me that saved their life,” says Dr. Russo.

Both Russo and Loudon admit calls to “SafeVoice” are down because school is out of session.

However, they do say information involving child abuse and even human trafficking to the App from students has increased where calls for bullying or vandalism at school have decreased.

