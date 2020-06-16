Advertisement

Students encouraged to use "SafeVoice" this summer

(KOLO)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The App is downloaded on a student’s phone and is designed to report issues at school like bullying, vandalism, or an impending threat.

But both state and local counselors and safety specialists say now students are reporting human trafficking, child abuse and suicide to the App.

Officials say they encourage students to reach out even during the summertime.

Statewide “SafeVoice” has received between 100 and 200 tips over the last couple of months.

Washoe County School District alone has received about 75 tips. Four of those calls have reported some type of child abuse.

“We really encourage people to remember what an important resource this is for our Nevada youth,” says Katherine Loudon, Washoe County School District Counseling Services Administrator. And that they can report suicide, self-harm, and drug abuse. Often, we hear about cyber-bullying or something that his going on they need dialogue for,” she says.

Dr. Charles Russo, Department of Education School Safety Coordinator says parents might want to consider downloading the App to their phones as well.

He says the App has proven a real lifesaver when one student relayed to another student about harming himself.

The second student alerted authorities with the help of “SafeVoice.”

“The student followed through to their threat,” says Dr. Russo. “It was fortunate law enforcement was able to do a welfare check, ultimately get that individual to the hospital. And get them the help that they needed. And to me that saved their life,” says Dr. Russo.

Both Russo and Loudon admit calls to “SafeVoice” are down because school is out of session.

However, they do say information involving child abuse and even human trafficking to the App from students has increased where calls for bullying or vandalism at school have decreased.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

Latest News

News

Nevada extends highway closure after quake damaged repaired

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Earthquake repairs are taking longer than expected.

News

Profits over safety: Utility blamed in fire that killed 85

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A scathing grand jury report released Tuesday after a 2018 Northern California wildfire killed 85 people found that Pacific Gas & Electric officials repeatedly ignored warnings about its failing power lines, performed inadequate inspections to focus on profits and refused to learn from past catastrophes.

News

Silver State Sights: The Mackay Mansion

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virginia City is full of historical buildings, and in episode 54 of Silver State Sights we take you to the town's oldest building: The Mackay Mansion.

News

Standoff involving Washoe County Deputies in South Reno over

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Washoe County Deputies were involved in a standoff with a man in a South Reno neighborhood.

News

Girl Scouts offers virtual summer camp

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is offering a virtual summer camp this year due to the pandemic. Camp Wasiu II's Virtual Camp-In Camp Out allows participants and their families to stay connected and head outdoors.

Latest News

News

State Route 182 reopens to traffic after Murphy Fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters are working a 10-20 acre fire near Bridgeport in Mono County. SR-182 and SR-338 are closed near the Nevada state line.

National

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

Updated: 9 hours ago
New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

News

SWAT standoff on Satellite Dr. comes to an end

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Sparks Police Department say officers responded to Satellite Drive this evening after reports of a man barricaded inside a home.

Safety

Suspicious package in Gardnerville has been identified

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspicious package near Burger King in Gardnerville.

Crime

Reno Police arrest suspect for Attempted Murder

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The arrest is the result of a fight that took place on June 10, 2020 in the area of Neil Road and McCarran Boulevard.