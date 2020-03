The Sparks Fire Department has contained a garage fire in the 700 block of Richards Way, the Sparks Police Department said.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Richards Way and Pyramid Way.

The fire was reported about 3:26 p.m. Three people were in the home at the time the fire started. Two suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020