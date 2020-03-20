Staying healthy at home

Nutrition, movement and sleep are three key areas Family First Chiropractic says people should pay close attention to as many are staying home amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"People are quarantining for seven days, 14 days, and they're waiting around to see if something happens but again the best thing to do is get out ahead of it.," Dr. Brandon Frankel said.

Frankel said it's important to eat foods that are rich in nutrients.

"Some of those specific vitamins are Vitamin C, Magnesium," he said. "And so citrus fruits are in season and it's such a good time now to go and get citrus fruit, dark leafy greens are high in Magnesium and Zinc and another important one is Vitamin D and a good way to get that is through meat products."

He said finding a way to stay active is also critical.

"Obviously with social distancing, keep your space and avoid large crowds, but the reason you want to move and get outside everyday is because movement is so crucial to our lymphatic system and our lymphatic system is kind of the plumbing system of our entire body and so it clears out all of the garbage and all the debris and the only way it can do that is through muscle contraction."

He said keeping a regular sleep cycle is also important.

"Our immune system is such an energy taxing system so it's important that we're getting those seven to nine hours of sleep every night and we're taking naps every day to give our system the rest it needs so it can do what it knows how to do.," he said.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020