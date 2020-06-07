Statehouse seats at play in Nevada's largely mail-in primary

Nevada's primary election Tuesday will be the first in the state to be held predominantly by mail-in ballot and turnout figures, both for voters casting ballots by mail and in person, will offer a preview for the November election in the longtime swing state.

Mail-In Ballot graphic by The Associated Press.

Although Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced in March that Nevada would hold its primary almost entirely by mail to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in-person voting will take place at three locations in Clark County, two in Nye County and one in Nevada’s 14 other counties.

As of Friday, the Nevada Secretary of State reported that 309,813 ballots had been cast.

