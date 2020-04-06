State of Nevada reports 1,953 positive cases of COVID-19

APRIL 6, 11:30 P.M. The State of Nevada is reporting 1,953 positive cases of COVID-19.

The death toll now stands at 58. That's up from the 46 deaths Gov. Steve Sisolak announced during his address Monday evening.

APRIL 5, 1 P.M. The State of Nevada is reporting 1,836 cases of COVID-19, 94 more than it reported Saturday. Deaths remained the same.

As of Sunday morning, Washoe County’s COVID-19 figures had not changed.

Clark County reported 101 additional cases Sunday morning, bringing the total there to 1,519. Deaths remained the same.

The Carson City Health and Human Services, which handles cases for Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, reported no new cases on Sunday and said the number of people recovered remained two.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeing more juveniles away from home and asked parents to keep a close watch on their children, saying it’s the time for families to be safe at home. The office responded to a late night party Saturday in the Pinenuts.

“Any juvenile offenders encountered after hours violating the governor’s directive will be given a citation for any offenses committed to include the governor’s directive,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The parents who allow these violations to occur will also be issued a citation for allowing the violation of the governor’s directives to occur by their juvenile children.”

The sheriff's office later added this statement:

"The sheriff will not be citing anyone during normal hours or out walking, exercising or conducting essential business."

Placer County reported Sunday three people with COVID-19 have died, an increase of one.

APRIL 4, 1:07 P.M. Nevada has had 46 COVID-19 deaths, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday, up from 43 reported Friday.

The state has 1,742 positive cases. The demographic group with the most cases remains the 30 to 39 year olds, who have 19 percent of positive cases.

Also on Saturday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved his major disaster declaration in Nevada in response to COVID-19.

“I am grateful to the president and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster,” Sisolak said in a statement.

MARCH 31, 7:40 A.M. Nevada is reporting 1,113 positive cases of COVID-19.

The state is also reporting out of 11,794 people tested, 10,681 have tested negative for the virus.

The state is reporting 17 deaths, but the county total stands at 18, with 15 deaths reported in Clark County and three in Washoe County.

MARCH 30, 11:15 A.M. The State of Nevada is reporting 1,008 positive cases of COVID-19.

The number of deaths statewide remains at 16, with one in Washoe County and 15 in Clark County.

MARCH 30, 8:10 A.M. The State of Nevada is reporting 996 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The State reports 15 people have died from the virus, including a man in his 40's in Washoe County.

More than 11,000 people have been tested and more than 10,000 tests have come back negative.

MARCH 28, 8:36 P.M. The State of Nevada is reporting 738 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 people have died across the state.

The state is also reporting 9,150 people have been tested and 8,412 have tested negative for the virus.

MARCH 27, 9:15 P.M. The State of Nevada has 621 cases statewide, the state reported Friday night. That is up from Thursday’s figure of 535.

The number of deaths remained the same at 10.

Almost one in five who tested positive are age 30 to 39, the highest for any demographic.

MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M. The State of Nevada on Wednesday night reported there are 405 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and 10 deaths.

The Nevada Health Response website did not break down the statistics beyond that.

MARCH 24, 8 A.M. The State of Nevada is reporting 278 cases of COVID-19. Four people have died.

4,536 tests have been performed.

MARCH 22, 11:50 P.M. Nevada now has 190 cases of the coronavirus after 33 more tests came back positive. State officials say the death count remains at two.

Meanwhile, John Tartan Elementary School in North Las Vegas announced Sunday that one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19. But it was unclear if the person was a student, teacher or faculty member.

A statement from school officials said they were working with the Southern Nevada Health District to identify anyone with close contact to the stricken person while following federal privacy laws. Almost three-fourths of Nevada’s positive cases of COVID-19 have been in the Las Vegas area. Officials said they expected more will be detected with more testing.

MARCH 19, 10:50 A.M. Nevada has confirmed the number of COVID-19 coronavirus positive tests in our state has reached 95. There is no word on where the latest positive cases are from.

MARCH 10, 2:15 P.M. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has detailed the restrictions and rules for the passengers evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise to return to the state.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says 21 passengers from the Grand Princess tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). There were -49 passengers from Nevada also on board the ship, but all of the Nevadans are asymptomatic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak's Office and DHHS developed a plan to allow the Nevada passengers to return to the state that would safeguard their health and the health of other Nevadans.

The conditions, which were approved by the HHS, include:

- The passengers must be asymptomatic;

- The passengers must be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding the secure flight back to Nevada so the presumptive test results will be available for local health authorities;

- Any passenger that refuses testing will remain under the supervision of the appropriate federal agency;

- The passengers must be returned to the state in an isolated manner that limits exposure to the general public; and

- These passengers will remain under the supervision of their respective local health authority for the 14-day isolation period immediately upon their return to Nevada.

Local health authorities are arranging transportation to the passengers homes where they will serve their mandatory 14-day isolation.

