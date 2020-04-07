Nevada reports single largest day increase of virus cases

JUNE 16, 2:10 P.M.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada is reporting its single largest day increase of new cases of the coronavirus after the governor announced he would hold off on easing any more restrictions.

Health officials reported Tuesday that 379 cases were reported statewide Monday. Before that, the largest one-day increase was 295 cases on May 22.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said the increase can be partially attributed to delayed reporting from the weekend but also is part of an upward trend of new cases the state has seen in the last three weeks.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

JUNE 13, 1:35 P.M.

Nevada reported 270 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third highest single-day increase for the state.

The single-day record was 295 cases on May 22.

Nevada now has 10,946 COVID-19 infections. It passed the 10,00 mark on Tuesday.

Nevada now has 463 COVID-19 related deaths.

MAY 19, 2:05 P.M.

The state of Nevada is reporting 365 COVID-19-related deaths statewide.

also shows 103,703 tests have been performed for the virus.

In a tweet Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak called it a "major milestone" in the effort to increase COVID-19 testing in Nevada, saying state labs processed more than 6,600 tests on Monday alone.

Today, we reached a major milestone in Nevada: we surpassed 103,000 tests statewide. Yesterday, labs in the State processed more than 6,600 tests as part of our efforts to increase COVID19 testing in Nevada. For more data, visit https://t.co/7wrtjyVq4G — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 19, 2020

MAY 8, 6:15 P.M.

Nevada’s death toll from COVID-19 has now topped 300.

The state now has 301 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are now 5,884 positive cases. The age group 50 to 59 accounts for 18 percent of all infections, the single highest demographic group.

Health facilities account for 12 percent of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases and staff account for almost 6 percent of infections.

MAY 7, 5:40 P.M.

Nevada’s COVID-19-related deaths reached 293 on Thursday. Gov. Steve Sisolak earlier in the day announced he was moving the date for the state’s Phase 1 reopening up a week from May 16.

There are 5,766 positive cases.

People age 50 to 59 account for 18.6 percent of the state’s positive COVID-19 tests.

MAY 1, 8 P.M.

Nevada now has 5,227 COVID-19 cases and 254 deaths.

The single highest demographic age group infected with COVID-19 remains age 50 to 59. But it's share is shrinking. It was 17.2 percent Friday. It had been as much as almost 20 percent.

APRIL 26, 5:50 P.M.

Nevada reported 4,602 COVID-19 related infections statewide on Sunday and 206 deaths.

APRIL 24, 7:40 P.M.

Nevada on Friday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths, giving the state 203 total.

The number of total cases jumped from 4,208 to 4,398.

APRIL 23, 6:49 P.M.

The state of Nevada reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday evening than a day earlier, with total deaths at 195.

Nevada also reported 127 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,208.

Nineteen percent of the infections are people age 50 to 59, the highest demographic group.

APRIL 22, 7:15 P.M.

Nevada’s COVID-19 deaths reached 187, the state reported Wednesday evening. There have been 4,081 positive cases.

One in five positive cases were Nevadans age 50 to 59. The next highest group was Nevadans 30 to 39 at 16.7 percent.

APRIL 18, 9:30 A.M.

Nevada reports 155 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,728 positive cases. Almost a fifth of the infected people are ages 50 to 59.

APRIL 17, 7:30 P.M.

The state of Nevada on Friday reported the COVID-19 deaths increased to 151. The number of infections increased by 203 to 3,524.

Almost one in five infections were in the age group 50 to 59.

APRIL 14, 3 P.M.

The state of Nevada is now reporting 3,088 positive cases of COVID-19.

APRIL 14, 8:30 A.M.

New numbers Tuesday show there are now 3,009 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Nevada.

That's up from 2,971 reported Monday. The number of deaths remained the same at 120.

To see the latest state numbers,

.

APRIL 13, 4:50 P.M.

Six more people have died from COVID-19, the state of Nevada reported Monday.

The six additional deaths bring the state total to 120. Earlier in the day, the state was reporting 114 deaths statewide.

The number of confirmed cases also rose to 2,971.

APRIL 12, 9:30 A.M.

The state of Nevada reported 112 COVID-19 related deaths statewide on Sunday, up from Saturday’s 111 count.

The number of confirmed cases increased from 2,700 on Saturday to 2,836 on Sunday.

The 50 to 59 age group accounted for one in five infections in Nevada, the single highest demographic group.

Six-tenths of 1 percent of the confirmed Nevada cases involved children younger than 10 and 3.4 percent involved people ages 10 to 19.

APRIL 11, 4:50 P.M.

The state of Nevada on Saturday reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths in Nevada, bringing the total to 111.

The number of infected people remained at 2,700 as the state reported Saturday morning.

Almost one in five infected patients is age 50 to 59, the state data shows.

APRIL 11, 9:25 A.M.

The state of Nevada reported Saturday morning that 2,700 people tested positive tests for COVID-19.

That is up from 2,584 on Friday.

As of Saturday morning, the COVID-19 related deaths remained 102.

APRIL 10, 4:50 P.M.

The state of Nevada reports 102 deaths related to COVID-19.

The number of infected remained the same for the afternoon update at 2,564.

APRIL 10, 1:15 A.M.

New numbers show 2,584 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state of Nevada.

The death toll remained the same at 86.

APRIL 9, 6:40 P.M.

Nevada reported 86 deaths statewide from COVID-19 on Thursday evening. Gov. Steve Sisolak reported it was 81 on Wednesday.

The number of people infected was still 2,456.

APRIL 9, 1:30 P.M.

The State of Nevada is reporting 2,456 positive cases of COVID-19, and 80 deaths statewide.

A majority of the deaths have been in Clark County.

is reporting 71 deaths as a result of COVID-19. In Washoe County, eight people have died from COVID-19, and one person in Elko has died from the virus.

To see the latest state numbers,

.

APRIL 6, 11:30 P.M.

The State of Nevada is reporting 1,953 positive cases of COVID-19.

The death toll now stands at 58. That's up from the 46 deaths Gov. Steve Sisolak

Monday evening.

For more information on the state numbers,

.

APRIL 5, 1 P.M.

The State of Nevada is reporting 1,836 cases of COVID-19, 94 more than it reported Saturday. Deaths remained the same.

As of Sunday morning, Washoe County’s COVID-19 figures had not changed.

Clark County reported 101 additional cases Sunday morning, bringing the total there to 1,519. Deaths remained the same.

The Carson City Health and Human Services, which handles cases for Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties, reported no new cases on Sunday and said the number of people recovered remained two.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeing more juveniles away from home and asked parents to keep a close watch on their children, saying it’s the time for families to be safe at home. The office responded to a late night party Saturday in the Pinenuts.

“Any juvenile offenders encountered after hours violating the governor’s directive will be given a citation for any offenses committed to include the governor’s directive,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The parents who allow these violations to occur will also be issued a citation for allowing the violation of the governor’s directives to occur by their juvenile children.”

The sheriff's office later added this statement:

"The sheriff will not be citing anyone during normal hours or out walking, exercising or conducting essential business."

Placer County reported Sunday three people with COVID-19 have died, an increase of one.

APRIL 4, 1:07 P.M.

Nevada has had 46 COVID-19 deaths, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday, up from 43 reported Friday.

The state has 1,742 positive cases.

Also on Saturday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved his major disaster declaration in Nevada in response to COVID-19.

“I am grateful to the president and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster,” Sisolak said in a statement.

MARCH 31, 7:40 A.M.

Nevada is reporting 1,113 positive cases of COVID-19.

The state is also reporting out of 11,794 people tested, 10,681 have tested negative for the virus.

The state is reporting 17 deaths, but the county total stands at 18, with 15 deaths reported in Clark County and three in Washoe County.

MARCH 30, 11:15 A.M.

The State of Nevada is reporting 1,008 positive cases of COVID-19.

The number of deaths statewide remains at 16, with one in Washoe County and 15 in Clark County.

MARCH 30, 8:10 A.M.

The State of Nevada is reporting 996 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The State reports 15 people have died from the virus, including a man in his 40's in Washoe County.

More than 11,000 people have been tested and more than 10,000 tests have come back negative.

MARCH 28, 8:36 P.M.

The State of Nevada is reporting 738 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 people have died across the state.

The state is also reporting 9,150 people have been tested and 8,412 have tested negative for the virus.

MARCH 27, 9:15 P.M.

The State of Nevada has 621 cases statewide, the state reported Friday night. That is up from Thursday’s figure of 535.

The number of deaths remained the same at 10.

MARCH 25, 9:30 P.M.

The State of Nevada on Wednesday night reported there are 405 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and 10 deaths.

The Nevada Health Response website did not break down the statistics beyond that.

MARCH 24, 8 A.M.

The State of Nevada is reporting 278 cases of COVID-19. Four people have died.

4,536 tests have been performed.

MARCH 22, 11:50 P.M.

Nevada now has 190 cases of the coronavirus after 33 more tests came back positive. State officials say the death count remains at two.

Meanwhile, John Tartan Elementary School in North Las Vegas announced Sunday that one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19. But it was unclear if the person was a student, teacher or faculty member.

A statement from school officials said they were working with the Southern Nevada Health District to identify anyone with close contact to the stricken person while following federal privacy laws. Almost three-fourths of Nevada’s positive cases of COVID-19 have been in the Las Vegas area. Officials said they expected more will be detected with more testing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

MARCH 19, 10:50 A.M.

Nevada has confirmed the number of COVID-19 coronavirus positive tests in our state has reached 95. There is no word on where the latest positive cases are from.

MARCH 10, 2:15 P.M.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has detailed the restrictions and rules for the passengers evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise to return to the state.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says 21 passengers from the Grand Princess tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). There were -49 passengers from Nevada also on board the ship, but all of the Nevadans are asymptomatic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak's Office and DHHS developed a plan to allow the Nevada passengers to return to the state that would safeguard their health and the health of other Nevadans.

The conditions, which were approved by the HHS, include:

- The passengers must be asymptomatic;

- The passengers must be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding the secure flight back to Nevada so the presumptive test results will be available for local health authorities;

- Any passenger that refuses testing will remain under the supervision of the appropriate federal agency;

- The passengers must be returned to the state in an isolated manner that limits exposure to the general public; and

- These passengers will remain under the supervision of their respective local health authority for the 14-day isolation period immediately upon their return to Nevada.

Local health authorities are arranging transportation to the passengers homes where they will serve their mandatory 14-day isolation.