State leaders discuss Floyd death and protests

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford brought together leaders from across the Silver State to talk about the systemic racism and police brutality that continues to plague the country. They also discussed the protests happening in response to George Floyd''s death.

"I try to understand police officers and how they in fact risk their lives to protect the public and frankly I feel them, but as a black man in this country, I also feel something else and that's improved relations from law enforcement and the communities they serve," Ford said.

Ford added that it will take time to heal and there is still a long ways to go to end this type of injustice in our country, but that this time feel different because of how law enforcement is responding.

"They have quickly and rightfully denounced the killing of George Floyd and they reiterated their desire to improve relations with all communities," he said.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, added that he wants those who feel oppressed to know officers stand with them.

"The default perspective is that we're going to be aggressive, we don't supporting protesting, and all the things that go along with peoples opinions, which I believe in today's age is completely the opposite," Lombardo said.

Dr. D. Edward Chaney, the pastor and founder of Renaissance Fellowship, said people used the protests to unite and stand together against the unjust death of Floyd.

"I think it's very important that we allow people to exercise their rights within their responsibilities. I will say this briefly, we are shouting for peace but we need people to stand up for justice," Chaney said.

Across the panel there was a shared sentiment and empathy for the black community, but that violence will not be tolerated.

"A great number of people were there to protest peacefully, it's hard for me to put a percentage on it but I believe less than one percent were there to destroy and their interest was not in Mr. Floyd's interest or the community's interest," Lombardo said.

