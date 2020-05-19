State health exchange enrolls more than 5,400 during special enrollment period

More than 5,400 Nevadans enrolled in health insurance during the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange's special enrollment period.

The deadline to enroll through Nevada Health Link was extended to May 15, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

A total of 6,017 people enrolled during this Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period, including 5,479 new enrollments, and 538 enrollments due to loss of Minimum Essential Coverage.

Consumers who enrolled on or before April 30 received coverage effective May 1, and consumers who enrolled between May 1 and 15 will have coverage effective June 1, 2020.

“I am pleased to see so many Nevadans take advantage of the limited-time Special Enrollment Period to get comprehensive, qualified health insurance they need to safeguard themselves and their families, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “While it’s always important to be insured, regardless of age, health, income or life circumstances, the global coronavirus pandemic has certainly magnified the importance of healthcare coverage and the invaluable peace-of-mind that comes with knowing you are covered and protected should you or someone in your family become ill or injured.”

For more information about Nevada Health Link's coronavirus response, and what health insurance plans must cover as it relates to COVID-19, click here.

