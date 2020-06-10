State Allowing Schools to Resume On-Campus Operations, Including Athletics

On Tuesday, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a directive which allows schools in Nevada to reopen their doors as early as this week. Within the directive is also an outline for schools to resume athletic activities.

The Governor's directive gives authority to Nevada's school districts and private/charter schools to decide how they'll return to campus. They'll have to follow all regulations under Nevada's Phase 2 reopening plan.

“For the last three months, our students, families and educators demonstrated tremendous flexibility and resiliency when asked to stay at home and switch to distance learning to flatten the COVID-19 infection rate curve. I know this hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud Nevadans took this seriously,” Gov. Sisolak said in a release posted on the Department of Education's website. “This directive will allow schools to return to a sense of normalcy while keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront."

The directive also allows for athletic activities to resume on campus. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association issued its own update, offering guidelines established in part by the National Federation of High School Associations. Things like checking temperatures before practices, no groups of more than 10 inside a room, no more than 50 outside and much more.

"While the most stringent restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 remains active in our communities and extremely contagious," said Bart Thompson, Executive Director of the NIAA. "The phased re-opening of school athletic fields and facilities is exactly that, a phased re-opening."

As of Tuesday night, the Washoe County School District was not ready to comment on its reaction to the new directive. Graduation celebrations are upcoming, with an all-virtual summer school slated to start on June 15th. Now, they could presumably hold some of those classes in-person.

