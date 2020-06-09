Star-Spangled Sparks postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions

One of the area's largest fireworks displays has been postponed.

The Nugget Casino Resorts announced Tuesday, June 9 that this year's Star-Spangled Sparks is postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The postponed events include the fireworks display and the festival in Victorian Square.

“We had hoped to at least move forward with the fireworks display as scheduled for the benefit of our local residents and guests, but it simply isn’t feasible at this time,” said Nugget Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mark Sterbens, “Although we cannot go forward with the these events, we will be holding drawings and tournaments all weekend long to celebrate Independence Day with a total of $18,000 dollars in prizes.”

Sterbens indicated that the Nugget Casino Resort is looking at options to produce a fireworks display later in 2020.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020