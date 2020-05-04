Saint Mary's resuming elective surgeries

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center has begun scheduling elective surgeries and procedures.

This comes just after Governor Steve Sisolak’s approval of the Nevada Hospital Association’s recommendations last week.

“The hospital will be carefully monitoring the virus’s ongoing impact to the community and will maintain its ability to properly respond to the coronavirus as we begin serving patients with the essential care they need,” said Tiffany Coury, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “We want to assure our patients and community that we are implementing best practices and will do everything we can to keep them safe.”

The hospital says they have formed a committee of doctors and other leaders to ensure the safe resumption of essential health care services, including non-emergent surgeries and procedures.

Staff and patients will be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to any surgery. Along with additional steps to minimize any risks and make certain that COVID-19 patients are isolated from non-COVID-19 patients.

Surgery patients will be allowed one visitor to the hospital to accompany them to the waiting area. All patients and visitors must pass through a hospital screening station where temperatures will be taken prior to entering the building.

