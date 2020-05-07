St. Mary's nurses protest lack of PPE and communication from hospital officials

Nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno say they don't have enough personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19. They say it's putting themselves and patients at risk.

"We need to be sure that we have enough PPE to go around for as long as necessary," Tamara Erickson, a nurse, said.

Erickson said at the start of the pandemic, the hospital said it had enough PPE but now she said that's not the case.

"We're told we're going to be doing things differently and that only certain departments would have certain types of equipment and by the end of March they're saying, aren't you glad the community is making us gowns," she said.

Kelly Heywood has been a nurse at St. Mary's for six years. She said she's worried she will get her family sick.

"It is very frustrating and it does make you doubt a lot of things that go on in your day to practice you know as well as am I taking this home to my family," Heywood said.

Nurses are also asking that the hospital increase communication with them.

"We're not getting the information we need in a timely fashion at all," Heywood said.

St. Mary's released a statement responding to the protest that said, "Saint Mary's is committed to protecting the safety of patients, providers and the community, and remains in close contact with the Washoe County Health District and Centers for Disease Control to ensure proper precautions are followed. The National Nurses United/California Nurses Association has announced its intention of holding a protest related to St. Mary's PPE practice today May 7, 2020. Our nurses are valued employees and we recognize their service and commitment to patient care, and we respect their right to protest. Saint Mary's PPE practices exceed recommendations provided by CDC guidelines in this current pandemic. Saint Mary's communicates with all staff and providers on the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts Saint Mary's practices and protocols, including any changing policies around PPE use."

