Spring Fever Revival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Hot August Nights announced Friday the cancellation of its Spring Fever Revival due to coronavirus concerns.

The event was scheduled for May 15 and 16 in downtown Reno, and is a precursor to the main event in August.

In a statement, Executive Director Mike Whan said:

Our primary concern is the safety of our event and everyone that’s involved with it. Due to the circumstances surrounding our great nation and the state of Nevada, right now we feel that it is the only responsible thing to do.

We have not come to this decision lightly but solely out of caution for the health and well-being of our community and future Hot August Nights events.”

Organizers are continuing to plan for the Hot August Nights Virginia City event on July 31st and August 1st, as well as the main event on August 4th through the 9th.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020