Spectators concerns during Virginia City Memorial Day Cruise

Hundreds drove down C Street in Virginia City to honor our fallen soldiers. It is not the traditional memorial parade many have seen in previous years, but during this global pandemic these measures are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers encouraged people to participate in their Memorial Day cruise, this involved drivers to stay in their cars to honor our fallen heroes while social distancing.

The event drew a large crowd of people and Denny Dotson, Tourism Director said he wants his community to honor those who served our country.

"We want some people to have a safe environment to have some fun,” Dotson said. “We got hand washing stations, we have people walking around, and volunteers from the Sherriff’s department and tourism office that are asking people not to congregate in large groups."

For many this Cruise is critical to have to remember those who have given up their lives for the freedom of our country, but others were concerned about their safety due to the high volume of people.

The CDC says groups should be 10 people or less and that was not the case at this event. Ayli Wall, who attended the Cruise she said by coming out to this event she feels her health is was at risk.

"I probably should not have been out here today, now that I realize how crazy the impact is. This is the busiest I have seen this community," Wall explained.

Governor Steve Sisolak has encouraged the use of masks in public areas, but at this event few masks were insight.

"You aren't always symptomatic if you have the disease. I feel like to be ok to potentially spreading it to other communities, other types of people that are immunocompromised are selfish to me," Wall said.

Gerald Antinoro, Storey County Sheriff said mask is not mandated.

"If somebody chooses not to wear one, what can I say about it? I don't wear one, I wash my hands regularly and try not to breathe anyone else's air," Antinoro said.

During this pandemic, events won't be the same, but the health of our community is critical during these times.

