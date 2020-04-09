Special low hotel rate for truckers and medical workers

The Courtyard by Marriott Reno at 6855 South Virginia Street is offering medical workers and truck drivers a special discounted rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truckers only can enjoy a special $39 day rate for rest and showers.

Overnight rates are $69 for medical workers like nurses and doctors.

"We appreciate everything they're doing. We're here for you guys. We know there's situations maybe people don't want to go home at night and expose their own families and they just want to be in a safe environment," said General Manager, Len Marazzo.

The rooms have multiple USB ports, high speed internet, showers, and televisions with access to Netfilx, Hulu, and complimentary coffee.



Truck drivers and medical workers will need to show proof of their employment to get these deeply discounted rates.

Marazzo says the rooms are not touched for 72 hours after checkout and then they are heavily sanitized to protect the workers and the guests.

You can contact the Hotel by calling 775-851-8300 or by clicking on the attached link on the right side of this online report.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020