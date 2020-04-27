Sparks veterans home reports no positive cases of COVID-19 among residents

The Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks said Monday that none of its 75 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, but that a staff member did test positive for COVID-19.

Testing began Friday, April 25 on all residents and staff.

The staff member who tested positive was asymptomatic and had no direct patient care contact within the home. The staff member will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. If symptoms appear, the team member will not be allowed to return to work until they are symptom-free for three days.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services said that of the 164 staff members, seven are still to be tested and 19 test kits are still at the lab.

In addition to testing, the home requires screening of anyone entering the building, and restricting all but health care personnel from entering the facility.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to protect our residents and team members from the spread of this virus and will remain vigilant in our efforts to do so," said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller. "We are passionate in our commitment to ensure our residents receive exceptional care; it is our duty to care for and protect Nevada’s heroes.”

For daily updates on the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home health situation during the COVID-19 pandemic, call 775-418-5026. The phone line is updated seven days a week, on or before 3:00 p.m.

