Woman sentenced to prison for murdering the father of her child

A woman convicted of murdering the father of her 8-year-old child at a Reno park has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Katherine Fletcher, age 40, was convicted of First-Degree Murder last February and was sentenced on October 29, 2020.

Officers quickly identified Fletcher as a suspect in the shooting death of Robert Trask who was found with a gunshot wound to his upper back at Oxbow Nature Park around 7:30 p.m. on July 28, 2016. Trask was taken to Renown Medical where he later died.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said a single shell casing was found within a few feet of the shooting scene.

Detectives interviewed a witness who had heard the gunshot, turned and saw a woman leaving the scene, pulling a young boy by the hand. Detectives later learned that Fletcher and the victim had been in a protracted custody dispute that limited Fletcher’s visitation with the child.

During the custody dispute, Fletcher had made numerous and repeated false allegations against the victim to try to regain custody rights, the DA’s Office said. She had previously been convicted of Child Neglect against her son and Burglary in Possession of a Firearm.

On the night of the shooting, Fletcher and the victim met at Oxbow Park. After nearly an hour, Fletcher shot the victim in the back, as the child stood near his father, the DA’s Office said.

In a police interview, Fletcher claimed not to know how the victim was shot and denied being the shooter. The child told police that his mother claimed a man shot from the bushes.

Detectives determined that Fletcher had purchased a pistol in the weeks before the murder and went target shooting. The firearm was never recovered, but ballistics evidence showed the shell casing to be a Hornady Critical Duty hollow point round and the bullet from the victim’s chest to be consistent with that round.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Amos Stege argued that killing Trask in front of his son earned the defendant life without parole. “The cruelty of this crime is compounded by the lifelong traumatic effects on the child," said DDA Stege. Following this, the Hon. Egan Walker sentenced Fletcher to Life Without Parole with a consecutive 20-year sentence for use of a firearm.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.