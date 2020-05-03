Sparks man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

A Sparks man was booked Sunday on several charges after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Bryan Cuevas was arrested on charges that included kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic battery and strangulation.

Police said a woman called police about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and asked for help and then the call was disconnected. About 15 minutes later dispatchers found her, determined her location and got more information.

She told police Cuevas beat her at a home in the 600 block of Field Street in Sparks near the Reno border and that she was held against her will for the last few days. Her boyfriend was outside when she called.

Police found Cuevas outside her home and he was booked on unrelated charges. Police then got a search warrant and searched Cuevas’ home on Field Street and found several items of evidence that led to the arrest on the kidnapping and battery charges.

Sparks police ask anyone with information about the case call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com.

