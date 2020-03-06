Sparks cancels Passport Fair over Coronavirus concerns

The City of Sparks is cancelling its planned passport fair out of an abundance of caution.

The passport fair had been planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020.

With concerns about the Coronavirus spreading, the city decided to postpone the event rather than risk having a large number of people gathered in one location.

There is no word yet on when the event will be rescheduled.

If you need a passport, you can still apply at the post offices during regular hours.

