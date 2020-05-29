Sparks announced reopening plans for recreational facilities

The City of Sparks is providing new information on its plans to reopen recreational facilities under Nevada's Phase 2 guidelines.

All Sparks neighborhood and community parks remain open, but the city will continue to limit the use of shared recreational equipment to prevent the gathering of 50 or more people. The restrictions still apply to:

- Playgrounds

- Basketball Courts

- Volleyball Courts

- Baseball Fields

- Football Fields

- The Sparks Marina beach

Sparks will re-open the Alf Sorensen and Deer Park pools once staff and lifeguards are in place.

Tournaments at Golden Eagle Regional Park and Shadow Mountain Park will remain canceled at least through the end of June. The Summer League Softball is still being evaluated, but it is slated to start on July 6th. Social distancing requirements remain in place and no more than 50 people are allowed to congregate at any time.

