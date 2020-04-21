Sparks Police asking for help in locating a wanted man

The Sparks Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted man.

Caison Dillon is currently wanted for charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Trafficking of a Controlled Substance. He is also wanted for his involvement in a number of other cases.

Dillon is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

The Sparks Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding Dillon's location contact either the Sparks Police Department (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

