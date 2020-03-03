One injured in apartment fire on F Street

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The column of smoke seen rising from a Sparks neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 was from an apartment fire.
A fire damaged an apartment on F and 15th Streets in Sparks.
Crews with the Sparks Fire Department arrived on scene at F and 15th Streets to find flames coming from the unit.
The smoke had mostly dissipated by 1:20 p.m.
One patient was taken to a hospital with burn injuries, but it is unclear the extent of the burns.
There is no word yet on the possible cause of the fire.
