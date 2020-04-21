Sparks 9-year-old helps grandmother make masks for law enforcement officers

Many people in the community are pitching in to help those on the front lines by donating meals, services and homemade masks.

For the past five weeks, it has been all hands on deck at the Guzman's house in sparks. As Grandmother Hopie Guzman along with her 9-year-old grandson Jordan Acosta have been busy during this period of social distancing by making masks.

"I told him we are making masks and he said, okay let's do this," said Hopie.

That energetic attitude has remained, even though some days are more than 12 hours long.

"I like being in here,” said Jordan. “It's fun."

For Jordan, it even feels like he's back in school. As his grandmother occasionally throws a math problem or two his way.

Since they began sewing, Jordan and his grandmother has made and donated a few hundred masks. Jordan says this is the least he can do to save the community and help people out. And one specific type of people Jordan wanted to help out are police officers. His love for law enforcement goes back to when he was three-years-old. He says his dream is to become a police officer and join SWAT.

So instead of taking the masks to them, a few Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies and Sparks Police Officers made a surprise visit to thank Jordan for his efforts in keeping them safe.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says support from Jordan and others, who donate masks and other supplies, has been a blessing. As their efforts, allowed them to use the resources in the right place and keep everyone who works at the Sheriff's office safe. Balaam says more masks the merrier.

"We will absolutely take them because we can only use them so much and we have to get rid of them and replenish them," said Balaam.

Hopie says there is a lesson lies within the project, that you can control how you react to unfavorable situations.

“I teach my grandkids that there is positive with the bad. So if it is bad, we are going to try to make it more positive."

Jordan says they will continue to make as many masks as possible until the need isn't there.

