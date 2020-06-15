Employee at Spanish Springs Save Mart tests positive for COVID-19

The Save Mart off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs plans to reopen Monday night after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the grocery store to temporarily close.

A public affairs specialist with Save Mart tells KOLO 8 News Now that the store closed the morning of June 15 after learning of the positive test. The employee last worked on June 9, 2020, the company said.

The store was thoroughly cleaned in a two-step safety process which included a professional fogging of the entire store. The company says the fog is safe for humans, but kills the virus. The store was then sanitized.

Other employees who came into contact with the individual have also been self-quarantined.

The location plans to reopen Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m. and will return to normal business hours.

