Southwest Gas sees increase in damaged gas lines caused by homeowners

April is National Safe Digging month and you may be working on do-it-yourself projects while staying at home.

According to Southwest Gas some of these projects are causing problems such as hitting gas lines. Stephen Miller said people are landscaping without calling 811 before digging. That’s a free service where technicians will check if there are any hazardous lines buried where you’re working.

Miller said from January to March of 2019 crews responded to 11 damage calls in Northern Nevada. Ten of those calls were contractors.

The same time this year crews responded to 12 damage calls. Ten of those calls were from Northern Nevada homeowners.

Official said even if its gardening people need to call 811. Miller said it could be a gas, water, sewer, cable or even a power line underneath.

“We are seeing people spending a lot more time at home, wanting to go out and beautify their yard, but they are not calling 811. So that’s a drastic increase compared to last year.”

There are some ramifications if you don’t call the number before digging. Miller said you could face repairs costs starting at $200 if there are any damages.

Officials said there are three major signs if you punctured a gas line:

1. Smells of sulfur and rotten eggs

2. Pool of bubbling water

3. Blowing dirt or leaves

If you see any of these signs, call 911 immediately, then call Southwest Gas.

People are encouraged to call two days before digging. Miller said 811 is a no-contact service. Technicians will mark the lines for you without knocking on your door.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

