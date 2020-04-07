Southern Nevada COVID-19 Updates: First positive case in Tonopah

APRIL 7, 11:15 A.M. Tonopah has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases in Nye County to 10.

Here is a breakdown of cases:

Pahrump

7 positive cases, 1 recovered

Tonopah

1 positive case

Amargosa Valley

1 positive case

Beatty

1 positive case, 1 recovered

APRIL 3, 6:50 P.M. Nye County on Friday reported two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to seven.

The county said there were five cases in Pahrump, one in Amargosa Valley and one in Beatty. One person recovered in both Pahrump and Beatty.

Nye County said there have been 275 tests reported to the county.

APRIL 3, 8:30 A.M. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting five additional people have died of COVID-19, which brings Clark County’s total to 39 and Nevada’s to 43.

SNHD’S data shows of the 39 people that have died, 32 were hospitalized, 25 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 had underlying medical conditions.

The Clark County health district's is also reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases from 1,125 to 1,279. Currently, 331 people are in the hospital, which is up 54 from the previous day. Also of the 331, 50 people are in an ICU and 52 have underlying medical conditions.

The case numbers are also increasing in Nevada, as 1,514 people have tested positive for the virus. 13,018 have tested negative. It is not known how many people have recovered from COVID-19 in Nevada and Clark County.

Elsewhere in the Nevada, Washoe County is reporting 184 positive cases, 26 people have recovered and four have died from the virus.

APRIL 2, 8:15 A.M. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting 34 people have died of COVID-19, which brings the state total to 38.

The Clark County health district's data released shows of the 34 people that have died, 32 were hospitalized, 25 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 had underlying medical conditions.

SNHD is also reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases from 961 to 1,125. Currently, 277 people are in the hospital, 42 of them are in an ICU and 41 have underlying medical conditions.

The case numbers are increasing in Nevada as 1,458 people have tested positive for the virus. 12,588 have tested negative.

Elsewhere in the Nevada, Washoe County is reporting 163 positive cases, 18 people have recovered and four have died from the virus.

APRIL 1, 8:15 A.M. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting five additional people have died of COVID-19.

Clark County now has a total of 961 cases. SNHD reports out of the 961 cases, 198 people have been hospitalized and 33 have been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit.

Out of the 28 deaths in Clark County, SNHD reports 18 people had underlying health conditions. This brings the statewide total to 31 deaths, with Washoe County reporting three.

The state of Nevada is reporting 1,279 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reports 12,798 people have been tested for the virus and 11,519 people have tested negative.

MARCH 31, 8:30 A.M. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting eight additional people have died of COVID-19.

The health district says there are 116 new cases of the virus, with the county now having 869 cases.

SNHD reports out of the 869 cases, 145 people have been hospitalized and 27 of them are in an Intensive Care Unit.

Out of the 23 deaths, SNHD reports 15 had underlying health conditions. This brings the statewide total to 26 deaths, with Washoe County reporting three.

MARCH 30, 9:00 A.M. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting another death related to the COVID-19 virus.

No information has been released at this time about the individual.

SNHD is also reporting an increase in number of cases to 753.

The most recent data released shows 100 people have been hospitalized and 22 require the Intensive Care Unit. Of the 100 people hospitalized, 23 of them have underlying medical conditions.

The latest death brings the statewide total to 16, with 15 being reported in Clark County and one in Washoe County. Out of the 15 deaths, SNHD reports 13 people had underlying medical conditions.

It is not known at this time how many people have recovered in Clark County. However, Washoe County is reporting 107 cases and eight people have recovered.

MARCH 28, 5:50 P.M. A Southern Nevada State Veterans Home resident in Boulder City died from COVID-19 complications, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services said Saturday.

He was 86 years old and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.

He died Saturday after being admitted to a hospital. At the time he was transferred, he was not known to have the virus, but a test confirmed it at the hospital.

Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine Miller called him “a beloved member of our Veterans Home community and will be deeply missed.” She offered condolences to his family.

MARCH 27, 7:30 P.M. Three residents at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City tested positive for COVID-19, the Nevada Department of Veteran Services announced Friday.

On March 25, 19 veterans home residents were tested and the results came back March 26. The state took immediate steps to protect the veterans. The three residents are in isolation and will continue to be cared for by staff members.

MARCH 26, 4 P.M. Th Nevada Department of Corrections said an employee at High Desert State Prison north of Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is self-isolating at home and prison inmates are being isolated in their cells. NDOC medical staff will continue observing inmates and staff for signs of the virus, which includes coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

Prison staff is thoroughly cleaning all surfaces with a 10 percent bleach solution.

“Our top priority is the health of staff and inmates at our facilities,” NDOC Director Charles Daniels said in a statement. “Our preparation and response is deliberate and in accordance with agency contingency plans and protocols. Now that we have a confirmed case, our next goal is mitigating and ultimately preventing the sustained spread of COVID-19.”

MARCH 26, 8:30 A.M. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting four new deaths related to the COVID-19 virus, bringing county and statewide total to 10.

SNHD officials say there are now 350 cases in the county. The state website is reporting 420 total cases across Nevada.

The four individuals that died from there virus were:



A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions

A man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions

A man in his 30s with underlying medical conditions

A man in his 60s with no reported underlying medical conditions



The six previously reported deaths include:



A man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions

A woman in her 50s with underlying conditions

A woman in her 70s who had underlying medical conditions

A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions

A woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions

A man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions



MARCH 23, 1:40 P.M. The Southern Nevada Health District announced two more deaths in Clark County as a result of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The patients include a woman in her 70s who had underlying medical conditions and a man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions.

This brings the total deaths related to COVID-19 to four in Clark County and the state of Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak confirmed the news through a tweet:

I was saddened to learn that 2 individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, bringing Nevada’s total to 4. My thoughts are with their family and friends. Each death caused by this virus is terrible, and we must continue to do all we can to mitigate and fight COVID-19. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 23, 2020

The Southern Nevada Health District also reported a total of 212 positive cases as of Monday.

MARCH 20, 3 P.M. The Southern Nevada Health District reported a second death Friday in Clark County linked to COVID-19. The patient who died was a woman in her 60's with underlying medical conditions.

The health district said there are 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County.

MARCH 16, 10:30 A.M. The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the state's first COVID-19 death.

The Clark County resident was a man in his 60's. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

“This loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We must continue to emphasize how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place,” said Dr. Leguen.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County now stands at 35.

