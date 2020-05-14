The SouthEast Connector speed limit is now 55 mph

After multiple calls from drivers to increase the speed limit on the SouthEast Connector, it’s finally happening.

The City of Reno announced effective immediately, the speed limit on the SouthEast Connector will increase from 45 mph to 55 mph.

Reno Public Works crews throughout the day will be installing the new speed limit signs on sections of the 5.5-mile stretch.

The original speed limit of 45 mph was set when the stretch opened in July 2018, but the city says many commuters who use the stretch of road requested a speed limit increase.

To make the change, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County conducted a speed study on three cross sections of the SEC. The traffic study showed the vast majority of commuters traveled above 45 mph and engineers recommended to increase the speed limit to 55 mph.

However, the entire stretch won’t be 55 mph, the city says the bridge on the north end of the SEC will increase from 40 mph to 45 mph. The section of Veterans Parkway that runs south of the South Meadows Parkway intersection will remain at 45 mph.

