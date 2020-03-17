Man attacks South Lake Tahoe woman and steals her groceries

A South Lake Tahoe woman was seriously injured after police say a man attacked her and stole her groceries and wallet.

It happened Sunday, March 15, 2020. Police say the 57-year-old woman was walking home after shopping at the Raley's at the Y when she was attacked in the meadow behind the store.

Police say a man threw her to the ground and hit her, then stole her groceries and wallet.

The man is described as being homeless and was wearing a black beanie, a black ski mask, dark jacket, and light-colored pants.

The victim remains in the Intensive Care Unit with serious injuries, police said.

If you witnessed this crime, have seen similar crimes, or have been the victim of a similar crime, you're urged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Secret Witness at 530-541-6800. Reference case #2003-1368.

