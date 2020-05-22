South Lake Tahoe not allowing visitors during holiday weekend, could issue $1,000 fine

If you are thinking about hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, stay away from South Lake Tahoe.

Officials say visitors to not allowed to come. Only those who own a home there are welcomed.

Officials say it's just not safe to have extra tourists coming into town right now and those that do could be fined up to a $1,000.

"We have a real focus on education and not enforcement,” said Chris Fiore, Communications Director for South Lake Tahoe. “We do have that $1,000 fine that we could impose on folks, but our goal is not to use that. We want people to be responsible and respectable to the people living in South Lake Tahoe. If not for yourself, for your neighbor, for somebody's grandma."

Each month South Lake is closed, the city is losing $2.5 million dollars.

But the situation Is different on the Nevada side of the lake. You can visit a beach there, but space is limited and you are asked to follow safety guidelines.

