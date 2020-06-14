Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition

Some federally recognized tribes have pushed ahead with plans to reopen their casinos despite opposition from governors who have little to no say in the matter.

In this May 22, 2020 photo, a van blocks a main entrance into Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. The sprawling resort has been shuttered since March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the tribal-owned Foxwoods and neighboring Mohegan Sun are planning to reopen parts of their properties on tribal lands on June 1, despite opposition from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. Tribal officials say they've laid out detailed plans to keep customers, employees and tribal members safe. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

In Connecticut, the tribes that own and operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwood Resort Casino began the first stages of reopening on June 1 despite pleas from Gov. Ned Lamont to remain shuttered.

Lamont resorted to installing temporary electronic signs to warn patrons of the dangers of COVID-19.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom also urged tribal leaders to remain closed, fearing a resurgence of the coronavirus. Some tribes have held off from reopening casinos.

