Some of DETR's websites down Saturday; unemployment not affected

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday that the agency websites of detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com will be down on Saturday from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. for system maintenance.

DETR’s unemployment website will not be affected and people attempting to file online will not be affected.

This time is a period of low use, DETR said. People who need to use the websites are encouraged to do so after 7 a.m. on Saturday.

