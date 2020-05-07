Some access to Sand Harbor State Park closed

Access to Sand Harbor State Park from the Tahoe East Shore Trail closes Friday until further notice, Nevada State Parks said Thursday.

The closure is for health and safety reasons due to COVID-19.

While Tahoe East Shore Trail between Memorial Point and Sand Harbor will be closed, Sand Harbor State Park and the Tunnel Creek to Memorial Point segment of the Tahoe East Shore Trail remains open.

Parking near Sand Harbor on Nevada 28 and walk-ins remain illegal, State Parks said.

Sand Harbor is open daily from 8 a.m. to one hour after sunset.

The boat ramp and restaurant remain closed until further notice.

