Some COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada will be eased Friday

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday he will extend some restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 through mid-May, but will ease some restrictions beginning Friday.

Changes taking place Friday include:





All retail businesses and cannabis dispensaries can operate under curbside pickup, similar to curbside pickup for restaurants.



Places of churches can have drive-in services, as long as congregants stay in a car and are at least 6 feet apart.



Allowing outdoor activities, including golf, pickleball, and tennis, as long as it is done safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19.



Other directives will be extended through May 15, or until the state meets federal guidelines. That could be before or after May 15. Businesses that will remain closed include salons, barber shops, bars and casinos..

“Nevadans have done an incredible job at staying home for our state, and as we work diligently to meet the reopening criteria, I wanted to begin some initial incremental changes that will make our full transition into Phase 1 smoother and positively impact our communities and small businesses,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Our ability to enter the next phase and any subsequent phase of reopening will be determined by the continued commitment of Nevadans to follow aggressive social distancing guidance and requirements.”

Sisolak will present “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” during a press conference Thursday. He will outline the projected phases and structure for how Nevada and local partners will navigate through this COVID-19 crisis.

