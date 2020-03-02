Soil surveys taking place ahead of future Spaghetti Bowl project

Expect to see temporary lane closures near the Spaghetti Bowl and on I-580 through the month of March as crews do survey soils ahead of the Spaghetti Bowl Project.

The surveys will start Monday, March 2, 2020. There will be shoulder closures on Spaghetti Bowl eastbound I-80 to I-580 southbound and northbound ramps from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, March 6.

Work will continue March 9 through March 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers can expect single lane closures of the left-hand turn lane on southbound I-580 to Mill Street and East Second Street ramps. On Friday, March 13, the outside lane and shoulder will be closed on northbound I-580 near Mill Street.

From March 16 through March 20, NDOT says there will be overnight lane and shoulder closures on I-580 and various ramps.

NDOT says the geotechnical soil surveys will provide data on soil features to help finalize engineering designs for future construction of the first phase of Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

No additional major construction is anticipated over the coming months, although drivers will see periodic minor lane closures for additional geotechnical exploration. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin later this year.

