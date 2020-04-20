Social distancing impacting mental health in Northern Nevada

According to a preliminary report from researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, isolation can feel like hunger to the human brain. Much like how snacking too much can be bad for your physical health, isolation can be a strain on your mental well-being.

“People are not as responsive to the threats that they cannot see,” said Nora Brucklacher is a marriage and family therapist in Reno who has been busy over the course of this quarantine helping people with their mental health.

“In some situations when its only individuals there it can be more difficult,” she added. ““if someone is doing the majority of their work digitally, having conversations digitally, it’s just draining in a whole different way.”

Brucklaucher says despite the tough times, some of her clients have reported a silver lining.

“I’ve had a lot of people say they this has been one of the most beautiful opportunities to be with one another,” she explained. “They have been doing crafts, cooking, cleaning, and really enjoying the time spent with one another.”

She says years from now this will, without question, be a time to reflect on.

“Throughout our life we go through hard moments,” she remarked. “It’s important to say I’ve been through these major things and here I am, I’ve got resilience and I can find my way to the other side.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

