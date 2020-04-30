It could be a good time to start adding more plants to your garden

.

The Greenhouse Project in Carson City is putting on a Social Distancing Plant Sale. This is a re-imagined version of its annual Mother's Day Plant Sale. Unlike past years, this one will only involve preorders due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"For the first time, we are working on online ordering and have a special plan for pickup on the day of the event," said Karen Abowd, President and Founder of The Greenhouse Project.

There will be lots of vegetable starts, including tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumbers as well as petunias and other plants. There will also be more plants available than usual since the April plant sale was canceled.

While these plants can provide residents with something new for their gardens or a Mother's Day gift, this is also a fundraiser for The Greenhouse Project. All money raised will help offset the nonprofit's operational cost.

Phone sales will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. To place an order, call (775) 600-9530 or (775) 600-9552.

You can also preorder via email, between May 3 and May 6, 2020 by emailing info@carsoncitygreenhouse.org.

Customers can pick up those preorders on Saturday, May 9, 2020 between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Times will be assigned for pickup. The Greenhouse Project is located at 1111 Saliman Road in Carson City, behind Carson High School. Plants will be delivered to customers' vehicles in the parking lot near the NUROTC building, during the assigned pickup time. Due to safety restrictions amid COVID-19, there will also be no Greenhouse Services as in past years.

To assist in making selections, The Greenhouse Project's inventory is posted on the website at www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org.

The Greenhouse Project seeks to help the under-served in the community by providing healthful produce to those in need. During this time, that need has grown, but the mission of the nonprofit stays the same.