Soccer Shots now teaching kids virtually

Soccer Shots is a youth sports program that is taught in daycares and some schools in northern Nevada. But due to the pandemic, they've had to bring the lessons to people in their homes.

"The videos provide the same curriculum that we would this Spring season," said co-owner Julie Rich. "It's still familiar to what the kids would be used to seeing and hearing and experiencing in terms of themes, soccer skills, character development and that kind of stuff."

They teach over a thousand kids per year; over 700 of them during the Fall season. And what makes "Soccer Shots To Go" so accessible is that your kids can really do it anywhere with anything.

"Coach will say hey let's gather some toys; any ball you can find is good, it doesn't have to be a soccer ball," added co-owner Evan Rich. "So it's super flexible, that's what's awesome. The video takes place in just like a common area. They use pillows, toys; throw them out. Those are the objectives they have to dribble around. It's a lot of fun, and you don't need anything special to do it."

It's a bit different than getting that in-person instruction, but even through the computer the coaches demand attention. So it's easy for any parent to play in their homes.

"One thing that's awesome about soccer shots is our orange shirts," added Coach Evan. "So when they see that video come up with Coach Steve and he has the orange shirt, a lot of times they're locked in right there. Because they just see that familiar shirt and friendly face, and they kind of just go."

And it's even more important nowadays, with kids cooped up at home and needing to get rid of some energy.

"We've heard some families, you know, the parents doing it with their child side-by-side," said Coach Julie. "Some parents are able to put the video on and go get 30 minutes of work done."

And unlike the weekly instructions in school, these videos can be played over and over again. It keeps kids active, while also imparting some important life lessons.

"Definitely learn those life lessons they can take off the field," added Coach Julie. "So each week we have a new character word. They do learn things like patience, respect, confidence. It can apply to the classroom; when they're on the playground, and can continue through life."

