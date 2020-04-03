Small business creates a splash of color during difficult times

Hundreds of Nevada businesses are completely empty with not a single person inside. The majority of our daily tasks are on hold as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

The Nest is a vintage décor, clothing, and furniture store located downtown on Keystone Avenue.

It is a boutique that has been open for 10 years and is known for being the go-to stop for everything antique, but after Governor Steve Sisolak’s order of closing all non-essential businesses until the end of April, Tessa Miller, store owner, had no choice.

“If small business owners, if they all go down, everyone goes down,” Miller said. “You take any segment of the population and we all have to work together to lift ourselves up.”

Miller thinks about the future, she said she may turn her store to an online platform, but in the meantime, she is taking Nevadan's mind off of the virus and directing their attention elsewhere. She has created coloring pages that you can download for free and coloring books and postcards.

“These are obviously super stressful times and we all need a little bit of a reprieve, even if that is 20 minutes of drowning out the fear, the anxiety, and worry,” Miller explained.

Miller partnered with three of her friends to use their creativity and bring light to this dark situation. One of her friends is Emily Reid, a talented local artist who drew all the animals for this coloring project.

“I am supported by this community and I am constantly in awe of people who support my artwork and so this is a perfect opportunity for me to support others,” said Reid.

The proceeds that are collected from the coloring books and postcards will be placed into a fund to support small businesses during this epidemic.

“The larger corporations, they have more funds to weather these storms, and we don’t,” stated Miller. “So we are relying on just hustling, we are all hustling, trying to make it work.”

A time of fear and frustration, small businesses stand strong as best they can until coronavirus concerns no longer stop them from getting back to their routine.