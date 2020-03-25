Small Reno businesses fighting to survive

Tres Benzley opened Caliber Hair and Makeup Studio 9-years-ago.

Caliber Hair & Makeup Studio Owner Tres Benzley delivering products to a customer outside his business to provide extra caution during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He says the pandemic caused hit to his business is a harder blow than the recession of 2008.

"Very concerned. I think we'll weather. I'm pretty confident we'll weather," said Caliber Hair and Makeup Studio Owner, Trex Benzley.

Every scheduled hair appointment is gone with one simple announcement from Mayor Schieve.

Hair artist Cody Shepard-Gledhill walked to the very spot he would have normally been working.

"Normally it's pretty lively and we're all laughing and being artistic," he said.

The energy has since been replaced with silence and empty chairs.

In an effort to salvage some sort of income Caliber Hair and Makeup Studio workers are getting creative.

Cody is sorting products, Tres packs them, and then he hand delivers them to customers who order them.

Tres says one customer paid him even though she could not come in. "I told her like you're amazing and you're going to make me cry," he said.

He's asking for everyone who is able to contact your local hair salon to ask how it's managing at this difficult time. Tres says many could go out of business.

"We believe in rising tides. Raising all ships and if we're all profitable and busy and you know we all service different demographics and different people and different services so we can all grow together," said Benzley.

Caliber Hair Salon and Makeup studio is selling products from its location at 141 East Pueblo Street Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 2:00 p.m. It's also delivering products free of charge to customers who order over the phone or online.

The salon is a partner with KOLO 8 News Now.

