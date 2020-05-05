Slow Food Lake Tahoe begins virtual gardening classes

Slow Food Lake Tahoe is now hosting their popular gardening classes online.

"We'll have an hour and a half free gardening class," said Katie Townsend-Merino of SFLT.

They're held every week on Tuesday nights at 5 p.m. for the next five weeks. Then plant "starts" are given out for free the following Saturday at four locations around the Tahoe basin. It's a good hobby to pick up, especially during the stay at home directives.

"This year there are more people than ever asking for our help and support collectively in growing their own food," added Townsend-Merino.

The classes include instruction from experts from UC Davis, the University of Nevada and master gardeners from around South Lake Tahoe. They include good tips for those who have grown plants for years, and those simply looking to try it for the first time.

"Sometimes just being in that group of people watching, thinking yeah I can try it," continued Townsend-Merino. "And you don't have to start big."

There's different classes on lettuce and kale, artichokes, tomatoes and potatoes. It all begins with Organic Gardening 101. And those who take it say putting in the work, and seeing the fruits of your labor, is rewarding.

"I think the connection to the earth; ability to feel self-sufficient. And the pleasure with your hands in the dirt. It's meditative. It's a meditative experience for me."

You can sign up to take part in the live classes or get an email to watch them whenever you'd like. Slow Food Lake Tahoe is also in need of volunteers to for their community garden that supports the Food Bank of El Dorado County.

