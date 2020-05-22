Sisolak to announce Phase 2 reopening plans on Tuesday

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday he will hold a press conference Tuesday, May 26, to talk about the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plans.

Pending evaluation of more data, Sisolak may allow casinos to reopen June 4.

Also on Tuesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board holds an informational workshop to get an update on COVID-19 response at resort hotels. They will decide then if resorts are ready to reopen. Casinos must submit a plan for review by the board seven days prior to trying to reopen.

The board wants to make sure people will be safe if casinos reopen.

Phase 1 reopening began two weeks ago on Saturday. The governor’s office said it has been monitoring the data to see if the state is ready to move on to phase 2.

Sisolak reminded Nevadans to stay safe during the long holiday weekend, encouraging Nevadans to wear face coverings if in public, avoid large gatherings of 10 or more and to practice aggressive social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

