Sisolak introduced plan for marijuana pardons

Governor Steve Sisolak has put forward a plan to pardon tens of thousands of people who were previously convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Nevadans voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2016. The ballot initiative legalized the possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. The Governor’s proposed resolution would unconditionally pardon individuals previously convicted of possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, not for purpose of sale.

“The people of Nevada have decided that possession of small amounts of marijuana is not a crime,” Gov. Sisolak said. “If approved, this resolution will clear the slate for thousands of people who bear the stigma of a conviction for actions that have now been decriminalized.”

The Nevada Board of Pardons Commissioners is comprised of the Governor, the Justices of the Supreme Court, and the Attorney General. The Board has been granted statutory authority to pardon or otherwise grant clemency to individuals for prior criminal convictions.

The resolution has been placed on the Board of Pardons Commissioners agenda for next week.