Sisolak gives update on reopening the Silver State

Governor Steve Sisolak said that social distancing measures and closures throughout the state of Nevada are working to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sisolak said that because of these measures, hospitalization trends have decreased over the last couple of weeks. The governor said he and his team will keep measures in place so that there is not a resurgence in cases.

"The lower numbers of infected people and deaths than predicted should not be seen as an indication that our actions were unnecessary, but as a strong indicator that our aggressive control measures were both necessary and effective," Sisolak said.

According to Kyra Morgan, the State Biostatistician, a second surge of cases would be likely if the current control measures were lifted.

"We could flip the switch and turn the lights back on but our experts predict if we don't do this in a controlled and informed manner we will be hit like a tidal wave in two or three weeks," Sisolak said.

The governor also announced that Nevada schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

"This announcement encourages us to double down on our efforts, strengthening our delivery of distance education and promote equitable access for all of our learners," Johone Ebert, the Nevada State Superintendent, said.

Sisiolak warned all Nevadans to keep following all guidelines from health officials because reopening is dependent on it.

"A good friend of mine sent me a text that said if we open up on May 1, June 1 or July 1 a year from now you're not going to remember what date we opened up on but you'll sure as heck remember if a loved one died because of COVID-19," he said.

