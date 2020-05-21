Sisolak declares state of emergency for earthquake area

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday declared a state of emergency for an area hit by a magnitude-6.5 earthquake on May 15, the largest earthquake Nevada has had in six decades.

The quake damaged U.S. 95, U.S. 6 and Nevada 360 in Esmeralda, Mineral and Nye counties.

Cost of repair is expected to be more than $700,000, so the emergency declaration was needed to get federal money.

Emergency repairs have been made but the damage will need more than normal repairs, the governor’s office said.

“Nevadans and those traveling through our state need safe roads,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to maintain the safety and security of everyone traveling on our roadways. This declaration of emergency will help the Nevada Department of Transportation respond quickly and efficiently.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

